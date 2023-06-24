Police arrested and charged a man who stabbed two people in Hilo

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A long-period south-southeast swell (160 degrees) will peak
tonight and tomorrow, then briefly diminish. A second pulse
arriving Monday could keep surf elevated through early next week.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming and boating dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out. Know your limits.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters except Alenuihaha Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
...LARGE SOUTH-SOUTHEAST SWELL WILL IMPACT SOUTH FACING HARBORS...
A large, long-period south-southeast swell will bring the
potential for waves breaking in and near south-facing harbor
entrances. The swell may also cause surges within the harbors and
at boat launches. Mariners should use increased caution when
entering or leaving port, when mooring, and when launching and
retrieving vessels.
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Island police arrested and charged a 42-year-old man Friday with two accounts of first-degree assault and third-degree theft after he allegedly stabbed two people in Hilo on Tuesday.
Kunia Hassard attacked a 44-year-old woman with an edged weapon leaving her with a large cut on her arm. A 52-year-old man attempted to help the woman but was cut in his torso.
After cutting the man, the suspect stole a bicycle from a witness and fled the crime scene.
Both victims were transported to Hilo Medical Center and are in stable condition after being treated for their injuries. Police say the victims and the suspect are acquaintances and the reason for the attack is still under investigation.
Detectives located Hassard in Hilo on Thursday and arrested him. They also recovered the stolen bike.
His bail was set at $52,000. Hassard is currently being held at the Hawaii Police Department East Hawaii Detention Center pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Monday.