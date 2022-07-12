 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Police arrest jewelry scammer after elderly man targeted on the Big Island

  • Updated
  • 0
jewelry scammer big island

A 33-year-old man from Washington, later identified as Vasile Calin, was arrested on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Kailua-Kona after a 62-year-old Big Island man reported he was a victim of theft.

 Hawaii Police Dept

KAILUA-KONA (KITV4) - Hawaii police arrested a 33-year-old man Monday, after he allegedly tricked a Big Island man out of money in a jewelry scam. 

Vasile Calin, a 33-year-old man from Washington, was arrested on Monday, July 11, in Kailua-Kona after a 62-year-old Big Island man reported he was a victim of theft.

The Big Island resident told police he was approached by two men on Saturday, July 2, who told him that they were visitors and needed cash because their credit card did not work. The 62-year-old then paid Calin an undisclosed amount of money in exchange for jewelry. He was allegedly told the jewelry was made of real 18-carat gold. After getting it appraised, the man learned that the jewelry was fake. 

With help from the public and the victim, officers with Kona Patrol and Community Policing located Calin and arrested him.

Calin was charged with theft in the first degree and criminal simulation. Calin posted $5,500 bail and is scheduled to appear in Kona District Court on August 11.

Police are urging the public to take precautionary measures, especially after social media posts regarding a group of males soliciting jewelry in exchange for cash on the island having been making the rounds on social media recently.

Police advise that those purchasing jewelry should have it appraised by a licensed jeweler prior to completing the transaction. Report all suspicious activity via the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK