Persons of interest identified in murder investigation of Waipahu acupuncturist

  • Updated
  • 0
Body found at Waipahu business 1/13

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two persons of interest have been identified in the murder investigation of Jon Tokuhara, who was found shot to death inside his acupuncture clinic in Waipahu in January.

Jon Tokuhara

Jon Tokuhara's body was discovered inside the Tokuhara Acupuncture clinic -- located in the 94-300 block of Waipahu Depot St. – just after 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Tokuhara’s body was discovered inside the Tokuhara Acupuncture clinic -- located in the 94-300 block of Waipahu Depot St. – just after 8 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13.

“During the course of this ongoing investigation, we have determined that there is a link between the victim and the suspect and that this was not a random act,” said Honolulu Police Lt. Deena Thoemmes in a press conference Friday afternoon.

Thoemmes said investigators learned Tokuhara was involved in a romantic relationship with a woman. That woman and another male suspect are now persons of interest in the case.

Search warrants have been executed at the suspects’ homes and vehicles.

Neither of the suspects have been identified and Thoemmes said neither suspect has cooperated with the investigation. Both suspects have retained attorneys.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers or the Honolulu Police department.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

