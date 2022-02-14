 Skip to main content

Person of interest arrested in the murder investigation of Waipahu acupuncturist

WAIPAHU (KITV4) -- Law enforcement have arrested Eric Thompson in connection to the murder investigation of Jon Tokuhara.

On Monday, February 14, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., HPD officers placed Eric Thompson under arrest for murder in the second degree with his bail set at $1,000,000.

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in this case. 

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more details.

 