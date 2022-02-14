Person of interest arrested in the murder investigation of Waipahu acupuncturist by: KITV4 WEB STAFF Feb 14, 2022 Feb 14, 2022 Updated 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FILE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAIPAHU (KITV4) -- Law enforcement have arrested Eric Thompson in connection to the murder investigation of Jon Tokuhara.On Monday, February 14, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., HPD officers placed Eric Thompson under arrest for murder in the second degree with his bail set at $1,000,000.CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in this case. No other information has been released at this time.This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more details. Crime & Courts Persons of interest identified in murder investigation of Waipahu acupuncturist By Matthew Nuttle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eric Thompson Investigation Murder Criminal Law Police Law Person Of Interest Law Enforcement Waipahu Honolulu Police Department More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts CrimeSpotter: Update: Tauatui Olomua arrested for failure to comply with mental health court terms Updated Nov 15, 2021 Crime & Courts Adoptive parents of Isabell 'Ariel' Kalua to appear in court Monday Updated Nov 28, 2021 Weaponry 2 Shot in Kalihi as Gunman Flees the Scene Updated Dec 1, 2021 Crime & Courts Police investigating fiery hit-and-run crash in Waikiki Updated Dec 29, 2021 Crime & Courts 'It's unacceptable': traffic deaths, impaired driving arrests on the rise in Maui County, police say Updated Nov 25, 2021 Crime & Courts CrimeStoppers seeking the public’s assistance in locating the owner of antique photos Dec 3, 2021 Recommended for you