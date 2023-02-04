People flood St. John Vianney Church for Mike Chu's celebration of life

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas 7 to
10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) - "When you think of Mike Chu, you can think of “aloha” and everything that word means,” said Carl Maybin as he walked into Mike Chu’s celebration of life ceremony on that drizzly Saturday morning.
Hundreds of people gathered at St. John Vianney Church in Kailua on February 4th to celebrate the life of former teacher and basketball coach, Mike Chu.
Chu was murdered before his morning shift as a security guard at Windward Shopping Center in December 2022.
He was 77-years-old.
"I am extremely hurt. I lost a brother and a good friend. Seeing his family here, children and his new granddaughter is painful but we are here celebrating everything he’s done for the community," said Maybin.
Close family and friends said Chu dedicated his life to helping children succeed in athletics and in school. He coached youth basketball in the Kailua area for many years and refereed at the college level.
Long-time friend, Gary Tanouye said Chu encouraged children to play sports for as long as they were in school for. He said Chu believes sports are used as a vehicle to stay in school, do well in school and further your career down the road.
“It was good seeing kids develop from our league and then go into the high school teams. Some even played college. It’s a shame we lost a guy way before his time was up," said Tanouye,
The suspect charged for Chu’s murder is identified as William Bell.
Bell is held on a $1,000,000 bail. His trial is expected to begin March13th.