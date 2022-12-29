Pedestrian in serious condition after hit-and-run crash near Downtown Honolulu, driver sought

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash near downtown Honolulu that left a pedestrian in serious condition.
The crash happened around 5 a.m. near S. Vineyard Boulevard and Punchbowl Street.
According to Honolulu Police (HPD) investigators, the victim was trying to cross Vineyard Boulevard when they were struck by a car that was heading eastbound.
The victim has so far only been identified as a 51-year-old woman. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Crash investigators say it does not appear she was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision.
The driver fled the scene without checking on the pedestrian or calling for help. It is unknown if speed, alcohol or drugs played a factor.
So far, investigators have not released a description or possible surveillance footage of the suspect’s vehicle.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section at 808-723-3413. The investigation is ongoing.
