Patient who escaped Ewa Beach psychiatric facility found in Ala Mona area

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.Surf along south facing shores will build throughout the day
today as a large long-period south swell arrives.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet, rising to 8 to 12 feet this
afternoon.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous. Larger set waves may occasionally impact harbor
entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
Cordell Studley is described as being 5’9” tall and weighs about 224 pounds. He was wearing a blue-gray T-shirt, plaid black and white pants, and black slippers. He was last seen on the Farrington Highway heading in the direction of Waipahu,
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A patient who escaped from a psychiatric facility in Ewa Beach earlier in May was found in the Ala Moana area after being on the run for a week, Honolulu Police (HPD) officials said.
The patient, 27-year-old Cordell Studley, went missing from Kahi Mohala -- located at 91-2301 Old Fort Weaver Road in Ewa Beach -- on Friday, May 20.
According to HPD, Studley was found around noon time on Friday, May 27 – a week after he was first reported missing.
Authorities did not say why Studley was at the Ewa Beach facility to begin with. He is now facing a complaint of second-degree escape, police said.
