Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...

.Surf along south facing shores will build throughout the day
today as a large long-period south swell arrives.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Surf of 7 to 10 feet, rising to 8 to 12 feet this
afternoon.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous. Larger set waves may occasionally impact harbor
entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Patient who escaped Ewa Beach psychiatric facility found in Ala Mona area

  • Updated
  • 0
Cordell Studley

Cordell Studley is described as being 5’9” tall and weighs about 224 pounds. He was wearing a blue-gray T-shirt, plaid black and white pants, and black slippers. He was last seen on the Farrington Highway heading in the direction of Waipahu,

 Hawaii Department of Public Safety

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A patient who escaped from a psychiatric facility in Ewa Beach earlier in May was found in the Ala Moana area after being on the run for a week, Honolulu Police (HPD) officials said.

The patient, 27-year-old Cordell Studley, went missing from Kahi Mohala -- located at 91-2301 Old Fort Weaver Road in Ewa Beach -- on Friday, May 20.

According to HPD, Studley was found around noon time on Friday, May 27 – a week after he was first reported missing.

Authorities did not say why Studley was at the Ewa Beach facility to begin with. He is now facing a complaint of second-degree escape, police said.

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

