Patient who escaped Ewa Beach psychiatric facility found in Ala Moana area

...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING FOR ALL ISLANDS...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES FROM WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY MORNING FOR ALL ISLANDS...
.The current High Surf Advisory was upgraded to a High Surf
Warning through Wednesday morning. A large long period south
swell will bring hazardous warning level surf to all south facing
shores overnight tonight into Wednesday morning. Surf should
subside to advisory levels by Wednesday afternoon through early
Thursday morning.
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON HST WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerous large breaking waves
of 10 to 15 feet this evening, building to 12 to 16 feet
overnight. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of
10 to 14 feet by Wednesday afternoon, subsiding to 7 to 10 feet
early morning Thursday.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until noon HST Wednesday.
For the High Surf Advisory, from noon Wednesday to 6 AM HST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may
occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor
channel dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING FOR ALL ISLANDS...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES FROM WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY MORNING FOR ALL ISLANDS...
.The current High Surf Advisory was upgraded to a High Surf
Warning through Wednesday morning. A large long period south
swell will bring hazardous warning level surf to all south facing
shores overnight tonight into Wednesday morning. Surf should
subside to advisory levels by Wednesday afternoon through early
Thursday morning.
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON HST WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerous large breaking waves
of 10 to 15 feet this evening, building to 12 to 16 feet
overnight. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of
10 to 14 feet by Wednesday afternoon, subsiding to 7 to 10 feet
early morning Thursday.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until noon HST Wednesday.
For the High Surf Advisory, from noon Wednesday to 6 AM HST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may
occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor
channel dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
&&
Weather Alert
A large, long-period south swell affecting the area will have the
potential to produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances
through Wednesday morning. This swell may also produce some harbor
surges at times. Mariners using south facing harbors should
exercise caution when entering or leaving the port and when
mooring or launching vessels.
Cordell Studley is described as being 5’9” tall and weighs about 224 pounds. He was wearing a blue-gray T-shirt, plaid black and white pants, and black slippers. He was last seen on the Farrington Highway heading in the direction of Waipahu,
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A patient who escaped from a psychiatric facility in Ewa Beach earlier in May was found in the Ala Moana area after being on the run for a week, Honolulu Police (HPD) officials said.
The patient, 27-year-old Cordell Studley, went missing from Kahi Mohala -- located at 91-2301 Old Fort Weaver Road in Ewa Beach -- on Friday, May 20.
According to HPD, Studley was found around noon time on Friday, May 27 – a week after he was first reported missing.
Authorities did not say why Studley was at the Ewa Beach facility to begin with. He is now facing a complaint of second-degree escape, police said.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.