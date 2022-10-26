Passenger arrested for disturbance on Hawaiian Airlines flight bound from Sydney to Honolulu

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
This photo shows a Hawaiian Airlines plane at the Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
SYDNEY (KITV4) -- A 36-year-old woman was arrested after causing a disturbance on a Hawaiian Airlines flight bound from Sydney Australia to Honolulu.
The incident occurred on Saturday, Oct. 15. The first outburst allegedly occurred after the woman was led to a seat in the main cabin instead of business class, which she had booked.
The woman was eventually taken to her proper seat in business class, but allegedly continued to act aggressively and verbally abuse staff on the international flight, according to Australian Federal Police (AFP).
The entire ordeal unfolded before the flight, while the plane was still on the airport tarmac. Police were called and the woman was escorted off the flight and arrested.
She was charged with offensive or disorderly behavior on an aircraft. According to AFP, the woman has already appeared in court where she pleaded guilty and was issued fine. She has not been identified.
A spokesperson for Hawaiian Airlines gave the following statement to KITV4:
“This passenger was temporarily assigned to our main cabin after presenting an incorrect boarding pass for an economy seat on a connecting flight in Honolulu. Once our Sydney team identified the issue, the passenger was reassigned to the correct business class seat. The passenger became hostile toward our crew and was removed from the flight to ensure the safety of our guests and employees.”