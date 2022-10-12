 Skip to main content
Parkland school shooter avoids the death penalty after jury recommends life in prison

The Parkland school shooter has avoided the death penalty after a jury recommended he be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the February 2018 massacre at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School -- a move that left some of the victims' loved ones disappointed and angry.

The jury's recommendation Thursday, coming after a monthslong trial to decide Nikolas Cruz's punishment, is not an official sentence; Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer still is expected to issue the gunman's formal sentence on November 1. Under Florida law, however, she cannot depart from the jury's recommendation of life.

