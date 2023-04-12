Parents warned after disturbing 'stranger danger' incident in Kahala area; suspect charged

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Parents in East Honolulu are on high alert Wednesday afternoon after a “stranger danger” incident.
The suspect, who has been charged with harassment, made his first appearance in court on Wednesday. Brandon Artienda, 25, pleaded not guilty. He's accused of approaching a teenage girl in late March at a bus stop near Kahala Elementary and asking her an inappropriate question.
The girl ran off, but then saw Artienda again, Tuesday afternoon, at a park near Kaimuki Middle School. The girl reported him to school officials and police arrested Artienda. His bail is set at $500 and he's scheduled to be back in court on Thursday.
Both Kahala Elementary and Kaimuki Middle schools sent letters about the incidents and the investigation to parents. School administrators also warned parents to teach their children about stranger danger -- both on and off campus.
Here are some things to remind your children about stranger danger.
Stay away from strangers. Don't talk or take anything from them.
Don't go anywhere with someone you don't know and never accept a ride from someone you don't know.
If a stranger approaches you, look for a trusted adult for help.
Use a buddy system when walking and always be on alert.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.