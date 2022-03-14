Palolo couple accused of human labor trafficking mother, teen girl from Guam

Court documents allege the girl and her mother woman were forced to live with them in their apartment building in the 2200 block of Ahe Street.
The girl told investigators she did not know where the Roberts were keeping their passports, but said she heard Pomerrine later say that she would return the documents if she and her mother paid her money.
The teen was enrolled at Kaimuki High School and her mother worked as a dishwasher at a local deli, where Pomerrine also worked, investigators said. According to the arrest warrant, Pomerrine took all of the mother’s pay from the deli and used it for an assortment of things including drugs.
Court documents also allege that the teen girl was only allowed to leave the house for school and otherwise would be forced to clean the entire apartment and do the laundry. The documents also allege that the Roberts physically abused both the teen and her mom, and detailed instances in which beatings occurred.
The arrest document is included at the bottom of this article. The names of the victims has been redacted to protect their identities.
Police were eventually notified of the allegations after the teen told a school counselor what had been going on. The couple was arrested and remains behind bars, with bond set at $250,000.
This case remains under investigation. The couple is expected to be back in court on March 17. No other details have been released at this time.