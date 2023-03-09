Pacific Palisades man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2019 standoff with police

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 9 to
14 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and
Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Kaua is guilty of firing a shotgun towards officers in a 2019 standoff. No one was injured.
Kaua waived his right to a jury hearing. His ending statement was an apology to his family, children, grandchildren and community. He said he never meant to hurt anyone.
He will get credit for the nearly three-and-a-half years he's already spent behind bars for these crimes.
Kaua has a long criminal history with around a dozen felony convictions. He was involved in two other standoffs with police, one ended violently.
In 1998, Kaua held someone hostage in a Pearl City home until police shot him in the chest. He served 20 years behind bars for that incident. He was also involved in a standoff in Ewa Beach back in 1990. That one ended peacefully.
