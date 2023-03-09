 Skip to main content
Pacific Palisades man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2019 standoff with police

  • Updated
  • 0
Wayman Kaua sentenced

The Pacific Palisades man who was in an armed standoff with police three years ago found out on Thursday he'll spend 20 years behind bars.

In November 2022, Kaua pleaded guilty to six felony counts, including attempted assault, terroristic threatening and carrying an unauthorized firearm.

In November 2022, Kaua pleaded guilty to six felony counts, including attempted assault, terroristic threatening and carrying an unauthorized firearm.

Suspect in 2019 standoff in Pearl City neighborhood pleads ‘guilty’

An error occurred