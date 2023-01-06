 Skip to main content
Owner of semi-sub company accused of fraud arrested trying to flee Oahu on boat

  • Updated
  • 0
Courtesy: US Coast Guard

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu man at the center of a decade-long semi-submersible vessel scheme was arrested by US Marshals while trying to flee Oahu on his boat, Friday.

Curtiss Jackson, 71, was awaiting trial for federal charges for securities fraud, mail fraud, and wire fraud related to his company Semisub Inc.

