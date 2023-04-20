Operation Keiki Shield charges nine men for sexual exploitation crimes

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui Police arrested nine men for sex-related offenses against supposed minors in the Operation Keiki Shield.
Between Friday, April 14 and April 16, 2023, law enforcement from across Hawaii conducted Operation Keiki Shield 17 on the Island of Maui. Nine men were charged for internet-facilitated sexual offenses against children.
The nine men charged are Lawrence Turno, 29, of Lahaina; David Wilbur, 45, of Makawao; Timothy Crowley Esty, 62, Kula; Marc Siegel, 45, Hana; Andrei Dogar, 60, of Peoria, Arizona; Miguel Alfredo Aquino-Martinez, 28, of Los Angeles, California; Eulalio Hufalar, 48, of Lahaina; Tyler Chaco, 19,of Kihei, and William Bodelson, 74, of Kihei. All are being held on $100,000 bail each.
The nine offenders were arrested and charged after soliciting what they believed to be children for sex, and then taking substantial steps to meet up with those “minors” for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual acts with them. However, instead of minors, these offenders were actually met and arrested by law enforcement officers.
Operation Keiki Shield is an ongoing operation to identify, locate, and arrest offenders who commit Internet-facilitated sexual crimes against children and to identify and rescue child victims of child sexual exploitation and abuse.
The operation is under the overall blanket of the State of Hawaii Department of the Attorney General, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Taskforce, and includes officers and agents from local, state, and federal law enforcement.
Operation Keiki Shield 17 was hosted by the Maui Police Department and included officers and agents from the Maui Police Department, the Department of the Attorney General, the ICAC Taskforce, the Honolulu Police Department, the Kauai Police Department, the Hawaii County Police Department, the United States Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, the United States Secret Service, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
