"Operation Firestorm" launches in Oahu to crack down on drugs and gambling

OAHU (KITV4) - The focus of a new initiative by police and prosecutors on Oahu is to crack down harder on illegal game rooms and drug houses.
Honolulu Police launched "Operation Firestorm" Wednesday and has already raided several spots, with police making some arrests.
HPD says so far, they have arrested multiple individuals of second degree enticement of a minor and drug and gambling offenses. Illegal drugs and gambling devices have been recovered; HPD has also been investigating spa and massage parlors on the Leeward side of Oahu for potential sex trafficking.
At 2:30 AM Wednesday, a 33 year old man was arrested for enticing a minor and for drug possession in Kapolei, and at 6:00 AM, a search in Ewa Beach found 18 grams of methamphetamines. At 10:00 AM, in the Kapolei/Ewa Beach area, police searched four massage parlors for potential sex trafficking, and at 2:00 PM, HPD searched three game rooms in Nanakuli and found 38 illegal gambling devices with a street value of $300,000, as well as methamphetamines and oxycontin.
Prosecutor Steve Alm said citizens have been a major help in these searches, as their reports can lead police to finding more serious crimes.
“More calls are made by our citizens in their neighborhoods about drug houses and about gambling houses than anything else,” Alm explained. “They have tracked criminals, they have tracked the wrong type of folks, there are shootings in these locations–so, I take my hat off to HPD for leading this effort to go after those locations.”
HPD says they have been investigating these areas for a while, and that these kinds of crimes have been prominent on the Waianae coast.
“We feel like this operation was very successful, and we hope to do more of these to ensure the community that we are out there, we’re working hard, we’re collaborating on all levels, and we will make an impact in the areas of concern,” said Major Mike Lambert of HPD’s narcotics division.
HPD added that they are working to shut down these drug and gambling operations quickly to keep neighborhoods safer, and that they are also working with potential sex trafficking victims to get them the help they need.
