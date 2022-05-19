One person killed in shooting at illegal game room in Honolulu By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email May 19, 2022 May 19, 2022 Updated 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) – One person is dead following a shooting at an illegal game room near the Ala Moana Hotel on Wednesday night.The shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. on the 1600 block of Kapiolani Boulevard, the victim and suspect were in a physical fight before the shooting, Honolulu Police (HPD) investigators said.Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) say upon arrival they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim, only identified as a man in his early 30s, died at the scene.HPD says it has opened an attempted murder investigation. No arrests have been made and police have not released any information about the suspect.This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information. Business Firefighters battling raging fire in Campbell Industrial Park By Mika Miyashima Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Shooting Economics Weaponry Investigation Investigator Person Gunshot Ems Attempted Murder Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Digital Content Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Katherine Kealoha not called to the stand in her brother's trial Updated Apr 13, 2022 Crime & Courts Police chief reveals how 6-year-old girl was found alive under staircase two years after she was reported missing Feb 15, 2022 Crime & Courts ICYMI: 4 stories you Need to Know from KITV4, May 17, 2022 Updated May 18, 2022 Crime & Courts DLIR warns of unemployment text scam Updated Mar 22, 2022 Crime & Courts Security guard dies after being shot in attempted robbery of San Francisco news crew Nov 27, 2021 Crime & Courts Suspect in Brooklyn subway train shooting has been arrested, officials say Updated Apr 13, 2022 Recommended for you