One person is dead after game room shooting in Honolulu, police say By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara May 19, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago HONOLULU (KITV4) – One person is dead following a shooting at an illegal game room near Ala Moana Hotel on Wednesday night.The shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. on the 1600 block of Kapiolani Blvd. Honolulu Police (HPD) investigators said.Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) say upon arrival they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim, only identified as a man in his early 30s, died on the scene.HPD says it has opened an attempted murder investigation due to this incident and are currently on the scene. This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.