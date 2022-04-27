One less candidate in the running for the next Honolulu police chief

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- One of the candidates to become the next Honolulu police chief has withdrawn his or her name.
The announcement came during the Honolulu Police Commission meeting Wednesday afternoon.
"As of today we have a commitment from seven of the eight candidates for phase two. The eighth candidate provided a general reason for withdrawing as personal and professional reasons," said Honolulu Police Commission executive officer James Yuen.
The next step will be three days of testing, which starts on May 9. The commission expects to pick the next chief by June.
Also during the meeting, interim Honolulu police chief Rade Vanic told commissioners that two officers were recently arrested for domestic violence.
"Both of those cases have been conferred with the prosecutors and both of the cases have been declined," Vanic said.
Still, both remain on restricted duty pending the outcome of an internal investigation. Vanic said one of the officers has 18 years of service and the other has 13.
The department also gave an update on its new P25 radio system. Since the media and public can no longer listen in, the chief said they're still working to make the information more accessible.
"That's something we're continuing to work with ITD on. That's something that's possible that we could maybe put on our website," Vanic said.
Also during the meeting, commissioners asked Vanic about what appears to be an increase in violent crime on Oahu.
"One of the things I'd like to point out though is when you compare numbers anecdotally to previous years pre-COVID, while there are some categories where we are slightly higher, for the most part they are kind of on par with years like 2019, 2018, But definitely compared to 2020, 2021 we have seen an increase from those years," Vanic said.
The chief said he'd have a more comprehensive report on violent crime during the next Honolulu Police Commission meeting, which is set for next week Wednesday, May 4.
