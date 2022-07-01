One injured in overnight stabbing at Schofield Barracks, suspect arrested

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots. Seas up to 10 feet in the
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police are investigating an overnight stabbing at Schofield Barracks that sent one person to the hospital and another behind bars.
The initial call about the stabbing went out around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say the suspect was already identified and detained before Honolulu Police officers arrived on scene.
So far, investigators have not said what might have led up to the stabbing. The victim was taken from the scene to a local hospital suffering from at least one stab wound to his chest. His condition is unknown.
The suspect and victim have only been identified as 29-year-old men. Police have not said how the two people knew each other.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.