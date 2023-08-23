Officials warn of DNA collection scammers targeting Maui fire survivors

Crosses honoring the victims killed in a recent wildfire hang on a fence along the Lahaina Bypass as a Hawaiian flag flutters in the wind in Lahaina, Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Two weeks after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century swept through the Maui community of Lahaina, authorities say anywhere between 500 and 1,000 people remain unaccounted for. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Officials are warning Maui County residents about an uptick in scams targeting DNA sample collection in the aftermath of the devastating Lahaina fire disaster.
Emergency officials issued the warning on Wednesday after they said they received reports from the Family Assistance Center in Kaanapali, about some Maui resident who had been called by someone claiming to represent “DNA Services.”
According to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA), these calls are scams, and anyone who receives a call is advised to hang up immediately and notify the Maui Police Department via the non-emergency line at 808-244-6400.
The Family Assistance Center will not call community members to solicit DNA samples.
Any individual or entity proposing DNA sample collection outside the Family Assistance Center is unauthorized by Maui County and should be regarded was a scam.
Additionally, any requests for payment linked to DNA sample collection are fraudulent and should be reported to Maui Police immediately.
If you would like to submit a DNA sample, go to the Family Assistance Center located at 200 Nohea Kai Dr. in Lahaina. The center is open daily from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Officials say the primary objective of the center is to aid immediate family members of individuals reported missing, who can submit DNA samples, the focus remains firmly on wildfire victim and survivor identification.
Those who are off island who would like to submit a DNA sample are asked to contact the FBI at 808-566-4300 or through email at HN-COMMAND-POST@ic.fbi.gov.