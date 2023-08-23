 Skip to main content
Officials warn of DNA collection scammers targeting Maui fire survivors

Crosses honoring the victims killed in a recent wildfire hang on a fence along the Lahaina Bypass as a Hawaiian flag flutters in the wind in Lahaina, Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Two weeks after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century swept through the Maui community of Lahaina, authorities say anywhere between 500 and 1,000 people remain unaccounted for. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Officials are warning Maui County residents about an uptick in scams targeting DNA sample collection in the aftermath of the devastating Lahaina fire disaster.

Emergency officials issued the warning on Wednesday after they said they received reports from the Family Assistance Center in Kaanapali, about some Maui resident who had been called by someone claiming to represent “DNA Services.”

