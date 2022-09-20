Officer Involved Shooting of Dana Brown in 2019 ends in no charges

HONOLULU (KITV)- Honolulu Prosecuting attorney Steve Alm says deadly force was justified in the 2019 police shooting death of 27-year-old Dana Brown in Kapolei. The latest report comes today as Alm addressed a backlog of Officer Involved Shooting investigations.
It's just the one officer who chased down and ending up killing Dana Brown. Prosecutor Steve Alm says no charges will be filed. There are a lot of details in the report explaining why that determination has been reached.
"lunging at a police officer with a knife, with all of the expected results from that strikes me as crazy," said Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm as he described the actions of Dana Brown. He didn't mince words when it comes to the results of his office's investigation into the death of Brown in 2019.
The report says a police officer saw 2 scooters weaving in and out of traffic. "The officer observed one of the scooters proceeding northbound in the southbound lane of traffic," said Alm. The vehicle was swerving in and out of traffic when it suddenly turned into a dirt mound near the shipyard at Barber's Point.
The officer claims he chased Brown for a bit, until they ended up back at the scooter. Brown had a knife out, when the officer pulled out his taser. There were two witnesses. one of who saw the taser in action. "Witness 1 then saw Officer One use the taser on Mr. Brown again," said Alm.
The report says Brown pulled out the taser prongs, rummaged through the scooters seat storage, and eventually started the scooter. "The spinning wheel hit the officer knocking him down. He got up quickly. Witness 2 then saw him lunge toward officer one," said Alm.
The officer then shot at Brown with 3 shots hitting him. One was fatal. An autopsy found meth and amphetamine in Brown's system. "We don't know when he took it or if that had anything to do with taser prongs not working or behaving in this stupid manner," said Alm.
Brown's family says they believe the shooting was unjustified. They have a different view of the man who had 24 arrests and two convictions. "He was always there to help others. I could depending on him on as a mother for everything. Whether it was as a babysitter, cooking, he would take me everywhere, and take me shopping. He was a dependable person," said Mary Brown. There is a civil lawsuit that's still pending.
Steve Alm says he has 3 final officer involved shooting investigations to finish. two are expected to be finished by the end of the year. the third still has charges pending, so it's unknown how long that will take.
