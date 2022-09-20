 Skip to main content
Officer Involved Shooting of Dana Brown in 2019 ends in no charges

HONOLULU (KITV)- Honolulu Prosecuting attorney Steve Alm says deadly force was justified in the 2019 police shooting death of 27-year-old Dana Brown in Kapolei. The latest report comes today as Alm addressed a backlog of Officer Involved Shooting investigations.

It's just the one officer who chased down and ending up killing Dana Brown. Prosecutor Steve Alm says no charges will be filed. There are a lot of details in the report explaining why that determination has been reached.

