OCCC inmate who failed to return over the weekend arrested, HPD says | UPDATE

Mike Peato

Update 7/11:

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mike Peato, the Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmate who failed to return to the facility as ordered on Saturday, was arrested on Monday by Honolulu Police.

Authorities did not say where or how Peato was found. Peato was allowed to be released, on a court order, to attend a funeral but failed to return to OCCC by 5 p.m. Saturday.

Once processed he will be returned to OCCC, officials said.

Original:

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Honolulu Police and state sheriffs are asking the public's help to locate 36-year-old Mike Peato.

Peato is an inmate at Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC). He was allowed to be released, on a court order, to attend a funeral but failed to return to OCCC by 5 p.m. Saturday.

The facility holds all pre-trial detainees.

Peato is 5’7”, 200 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. He was held for Robbery 1, Promotion of a Dangerous Drug 3, and Failure to Appear in court.

Anyone with information should contact State Sheriffs at 808-586-1352 or call 911.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

