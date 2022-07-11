OCCC inmate who failed to return over the weekend arrested, HPD says | UPDATE By Sunshine Kuhia Smith Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Jul 11, 2022 Jul 11, 2022 Updated 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Update 7/11:HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mike Peato, the Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmate who failed to return to the facility as ordered on Saturday, was arrested on Monday by Honolulu Police.Authorities did not say where or how Peato was found. Peato was allowed to be released, on a court order, to attend a funeral but failed to return to OCCC by 5 p.m. Saturday.Once processed he will be returned to OCCC, officials said.Original:HONOLULU (KITV4) – Honolulu Police and state sheriffs are asking the public's help to locate 36-year-old Mike Peato.Peato is an inmate at Oahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC). He was allowed to be released, on a court order, to attend a funeral but failed to return to OCCC by 5 p.m. Saturday.The facility holds all pre-trial detainees.Peato is 5’7”, 200 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. He was held for Robbery 1, Promotion of a Dangerous Drug 3, and Failure to Appear in court.Anyone with information should contact State Sheriffs at 808-586-1352 or call 911. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Sunshine Kuhia Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Shooting on Maui Veterans Highway now an attempted murder investigation Updated Jun 30, 2022 Local Elderly Oahu man loses $11K to cryptocurrency con artist Updated Jun 10, 2022 Crime & Courts Prosecution calls law enforcement witnesses on Day 3 of drug trial for Big Island doctor Updated Apr 19, 2022 Crime & Courts 6 dead, 30 hurt in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade Updated Jul 4, 2022 Top Stories Kyle Rittenhouse was on the witness stand, but Judge Bruce Schroeder stole the show Updated Nov 15, 2021 Local Big Island man charged in child pornography case Updated Apr 4, 2022 Recommended for you