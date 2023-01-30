Oahu woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled, HPD says

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR KAUAI OAHU AND MAUI COUNTY
THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH CANCELLED FOR THE BIG ISLAND...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Oahu.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- An upper level low to the west will combine with a nearby
surface trough to bring the potential for heavy rain that
could lead to flash flooding.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.


A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...
Kauai Channel...
Kauai Leeward Waters...
Oahu Leeward Waters...

* Until 400 PM HST.

* At 202 PM HST, an area of strong thunderstorms capable of
producing waterspouts was located along a line extending from 15
nm south of Kalaheo, Kauai to 35 nm southwest of Kalaeloa, Oahu,
moving northeast at 15 knots. Individual thunderstorms were moving
north at 15 knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts and Wind gusts to nearly 50 knots.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally
hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly
higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...
Port Allen, FAD Buoy CK, Makahuena Point, FAD Buoy KK, FAD Buoy PP,
FAD Buoy AA and FAD Buoy Z.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for gusty winds, steep and fast-building seas, and blinding
downpours. Stay low or go below, and make sure all on board are
wearing life jackets.

Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily
overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor
immediately.

&&


WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE;
HAIL...0.00IN;
WIND...49KTS

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 knots with higher gusts and seas 8 to
13 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward
Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Oahu woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled, HPD says

  • Updated
  • 0
Johnalynn Ilae
Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department

The investigation into the deaths of Johnalynn Ilae and Frank Camaro, first reported missing last week and later found dead in different locations on Oahu, is now being treated as a murder-suicide, Honolulu Police officials confirm.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The investigation into the deaths of Johnalynn Ilae and Frank Camaro, first reported missing last week and later found dead in different locations on Oahu, is now being treated as a murder-suicide, Honolulu Police officials confirm.

Ilae and Camaro were both reported missing on Thursday, Jan. 27. Later that same evening, Camaro’s body was found in a room at the Ala Moana Hotel. HPD now says Camaro died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Frank Camaro
Missing Oahu woman found dead in Waikele apartment
Missing Oahu woman's car found in Waikele, HPD confirms | UPDATE

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

