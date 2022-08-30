Oahu woman arrested twice for DUI overnight Tuesday by same HPD officer

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Fool me once, shame on you... An Oahu woman was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence, not once, but twice overnight in Honolulu, according to police logs.
As if that’s not outrageous enough, the same Honolulu Police (HPD) officer who pulled her over the first time also arrested the 26-year-old woman a second time less than two hours after she bailed out for the first alleged offense.
According to HPD, Officer Steven Gomez pulled the suspect – later identified as Waiola Latronic – over just before 12:45 a.m. in the area of Palolo Avenue and Carlos Long Street.
During that traffic stop, Latronic was arrested and booked on a complaint of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant. She was later released after posting $500 bail at 2:20 a.m., according to police logs.
Then, just after 4 a.m., Officer Gomez pulled a vehicle over on the westbound side of the H-1 Freeway, near the King Street off ramp, and found Latronic behind the wheel. During this stop, she was arrested again under suspicion of DUI.
Latronic was booked again on a complaint of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant. She was released for the second time just before 10 a.m. after posting $1,000 bail.
This story will be updated when more information is released.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.