Oahu teacher pleads 'not guilty' to child sex crime charges

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu public school teacher pleaded “not guilty” in circuit court to sex assault charges.
Alden Bunag, 34, appeared wearing a white jumpsuit and white face mask. He looked up at our KITV4 camera a few times during Thursday's minutes-long proceeding.
Bunag is accused of sexually abusing a boy under the age of 14 multiple times in 2016 and 2017. Bunag is also accused of distributing child pornography from 2019 to as recently as this past June.
A judge scheduled a jury trial to begin the day after Christmas. Bunag remains in custody on $250,000 bail.
Bunag also faces a separate federal case. The US Justice Department says Bunag is accused of distributing, from 2019 to 2021, at least two videos of himself having sex with a then-13-year-old former student.
Jury selection and trial for this case is set to begin in January.
Individuals with information, or those who believe they are a victim, are urged to contact the Honolulu FBI at 808-673-2705.
Bunag is a public school teacher. The state education department released Bunag's work history with the state. He was most recently a substitute teacher in Leeward Oahu from 2017 to this year.
From 2020 to 2022 he taught at Pearl City High School. And in 2016 and 2017, the state says Bunag was a part-time temporary teacher at Ilima Intermediate School.
The state Department of Education (DOE) says Bunag is not currently a salaried employee with the department. A spokesperson added the department conducts background checks on all applicants prior to hiring them.