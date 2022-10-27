 Skip to main content
Oahu teacher pleads 'not guilty' to child sex crime charges

An Oahu public school teacher pleaded “not guilty” in circuit court to sex assault charges.

Alden Bunag, 34, appeared wearing a white jumpsuit and white face mask. He looked up at our KITV4 camera a few times during Thursday's minutes-long proceeding.

