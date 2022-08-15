Oahu sisters creeped out after man strips naked, tries to strike up conversation at Kahala Beach

Honolulu CrimeStoppers says cases concerning nudity have their own specifics.
“In general, if you're out in public and you're in fully nude, you fall under the indecent exposure law. But if you're nude and conducting some kind of inappropriate behavior, it would fall under sex assault four. That’s in the event someone is alarmed or affronted by your actions,” said CrimeStoppers PIO Sgt. Chris Kim.
The Kapule sisters say when the man got in the water, they called their parents and immediately left the beach. But the open street didn't make them feel any safer.
“We saw him drive past us three times,” Kiana said.
The girls’ father says they did file a police report. HPD and CrimeStoppers haven't gotten back to KITV4 about this case, or said if there are any others like it.
The Kapule family just wants to get the word out. The two girls describe the man as having a greyish beard, being 5'6 to 5'8 tall, with a large tattoo on his chest, and tattoos on his arms near his shoulders.
If you have experienced anything like these sisters did, contact the police.
