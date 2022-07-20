Oahu man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking conviction

Marquis Green, 39, was convicted in April 2022 for the 2013 trafficking of two minors and the felony sexual assault and misdemeanor assault of one of them, according to the Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney’s Department.
Courtesy: Honolulu County Department of the Prosecuting Attorney
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu man convicted of sex trafficking was sentenced, Wednesday, to serve 20 years in prison for his crimes.
Green was accused of trafficking two girls, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, and forcing them into prostitution in Waikiki. He also sexually assaulted the 15-year-old on one occasion and assaulted her on another occasion, officials said.
On April 21, Green was convicted of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of promoting prostitution in the first degree, and one count of third-degree assault.
“We asked the court to sentence Green to two consecutive 20-year terms of imprisonment and we are very pleased that Judge [Rowena] Somerville agreed,” said Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said.
“We encourage all survivors of trafficking and sexual assault to reach out for help, whether it be by filing a police report with HPD or seeking services from the numerous community groups dedicated to helping survivors,” Alm added.
Alm’s office offered the following advice and guidance to sex trafficking survivors:
In an emergency, always call 911. In addition to filing a police report with HPD, survivors of sex trafficking and sexual assault can contact the following groups for assistance:
• Child Welfare Services, 808-832-1999
• Susannah Wesley Community Center, Trafficking Victim Assistance Program, (808)
• 721-9614
• Ho‘ōla Nā Pua, 808-222-1872
• Hawai‘i Pacific Health Sex Abuse Treatment Center, 808-524-7273
