Oahu man pleads no contest to sexually assaulting his 68-year-old mother

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - A 28-year-old Oahu man has pleaded no contest in a sex assault case involving his 68-year-old mother. Jesse Nielsen appeared in Circuit Court on Monday morning, where he entered his plea in front of Judge Kevin Morikone.
He will serve one year in jail, with credit for any time served and five years of probation as part of his plea agreement. He initially faced ten years imprisonment for sexual assault in the second degree and five years for assault and promoting a dangerous drug.
The case stems from a May 9, 2022, incident at a Kapiolani Boulevard home which he shared with his mother and girlfriend.
Court documents reveal Nielsen demanded sex from his girlfriend that night, but she refused and left the house.
The victim was sitting in her wheelchair on the balcony when Nielsen pushed her into her bedroom. He undressed from the waist down, stood in front of his mother, and demanded she gives him oral sex. He began to force her head towards his crotch, and the victim started to scream for him to stop. Nielsen then shoved a cloth in her mouth to keep quiet and left the unit. When he returned, they got into an argument, and Nielsen open-slapped the victim across the face, causing pain.
Honolulu Police were called, and he was arrested at the scene. Upon his booking at the police station, officers found two small bags of crystal methamphetamine on his person.
Nielsen remains in custody at Oahu Community Correctional Center. He is scheduled for sentencing on February 28, 2023.