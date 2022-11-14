 Skip to main content
Oahu man pleads no contest to sexually assaulting his 68-year-old mother

Jesse Nielsen

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) - A 28-year-old Oahu man has pleaded no contest in a sex assault case involving his 68-year-old mother. Jesse Nielsen appeared in Circuit Court on Monday morning, where he entered his plea in front of Judge Kevin Morikone.

He will serve one year in jail, with credit for any time served and five years of probation as part of his plea agreement. He initially faced ten years imprisonment for sexual assault in the second degree and five years for assault and promoting a dangerous drug.

