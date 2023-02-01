Oahu man indicted for sex trafficking, kidnapping, and drug offenses

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu grand jury indicted and charged a man for multiple offenses, including sex trafficking and kidnapping.
Manual Thomas, 29, was indicted for sex trafficking, kidnapping, and third-degree promoting of a dangerous drug. He is currently being held without bail at the Oahu Community Correctional Facility.
Lopez is accused of drugging and pimping a woman, and demanding her to obtain at least $1,000 per day through sex acts, according to court documents. The victim was forced to find clients near the Zippy's in Chinatown.
The victim also told police that Lopez physically and sexually assaulted her and held her against her will.
The victim was able to escape by messaging her mother using Lopez's deceased wife's Instagram account.
Lopez was arrested in Honolulu on Jan. 25, 2023.
A copy of the grand jury indictment is included below:
“The Department of the Attorney General takes the issue of sex trafficking extremely seriously, and we intend to hold Defendant Thomas responsible for his conduct in this case,” said Attorney General of Hawaiʻi Anne Lopez.
“The HPD’s Morals Detail will continue to investigate and apprehend those individuals who prey on the vulnerable in our society and who profit from human and sex trafficking,” said Chief Joe Logan of the Honolulu Police Department. “We encourage victims to seek help and for anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to contact HPD or one of our partner agencies.”
If you are a victim of or suspect any sex trafficking activity, call 911. In nonemergency situations, you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-(800)-373-7888 or text 233733. To report child trafficking, call the State of Hawai`i Department of Human Services Child Trafficking Hotline at (808) 832-1999 (O`ahu) or 1-(888)-398-1188 (Neighbor Islands). To report missing children or child pornography to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-(800)-THE-LOST (843-5678).”
