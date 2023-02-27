Oahu man charged in connection to wife's stabbing in Kalihi

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu man is facing two felony assault charges after allegedly stabbing his wife multiple times.
The incident happened on Feb. 20 in the 1000 block of Gulick Avenue in the Kalihi area.
The victim was found around 9:45 a.m. near Gulick Avenue and Kanani Lane, suffering multiple stab wounds to her upper body, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS). She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
There have been no updates on the victim’s condition or if she remains in the hospital.
Police later arrested the victim’s husband, 49-year-old Jimuel Gatioan, in connection to the crime. On Feb. 23, Gatioan was charged with two counts of second-degree assault. He remains behind bars on $50,000 bail.
Gatioan is scheduled to appear in court on March 2. This case remains under investigation.
Investigators have not released a possible motive in this case.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.