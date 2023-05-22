 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oahu man Brent Gaston arrested for online child trafficking bust

  • Updated
  • 0
brent gaston

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Brent Gaston is the latest man to be caught during an online child trafficking sting after allegedly making arrangements to meet with children younger than 12 years old.

He thought he was talking to a parent willing to traffic young children but little did he know, he was talking to an officer specialized in child exploitation.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred