Oahu man Brent Gaston arrested for online child trafficking bust

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Brent Gaston is the latest man to be caught during an online child trafficking sting after allegedly making arrangements to meet with children younger than 12 years old.
He thought he was talking to a parent willing to traffic young children but little did he know, he was talking to an officer specialized in child exploitation.
"I’m very happy there are people out there that are undercover police officers doing their job by protecting kids and catching criminals like this," said Dr. Kurt Humphrey, lead of Hawaii state Department of Health, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Division.
Gaston was arrested and taken to the FBI office in Kapolei on May 18. He had been talking to an undercover agent for a few days and they agreed to meet. Gaston thought he was going to be greeted with a boy and girl, ages 9 and 11, but instead he saw men in blue.
Gaston is still in custody and is expected to be seen again in court on May 24.
One in 5 children in Hawaii has already been solicited online, according to Hawaii Pacific Health. Soliciting online is now the fastest and quickest way to entice children.
"The average age kid here that is trafficked in Hawaii is 11 years old and the rest of the country is 14. On Hawaii Island, the average age of sexual exploitation is 8," said Jessica Munoz, founder of Ho'ola Na Pua.
Munoz adds there is a demand in Hawaii. A study shows one in 11 men here are looking to buy sex from children everyday online. She said the key to stop anyone from buying is educating children about the need for prevention.