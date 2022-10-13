 Skip to main content
Oahu man arrested in connection with fentanyl death in Hawaii Kai

  • Updated
fentanyl

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agents arrested an Oahu man following a recent fentanyl drug overdose death in Hawaii Kai.

Court documents show the overdose victim's grandmother found text messages in the victim's phone about getting fentanyl.

