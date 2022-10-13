Oahu man arrested in connection with fentanyl death in Hawaii Kai KITV Web Staff Oct 13, 2022 Oct 13, 2022 Updated 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agents arrested an Oahu man following a recent fentanyl drug overdose death in Hawaii Kai.Court documents show the overdose victim's grandmother found text messages in the victim's phone about getting fentanyl. News Fentanyl deaths rapidly rising in Hawaii By Kristen Consillio At the scene of the victim's death, the Honolulu Fire Department field-tested a substance, which was confirmed positive for fentanyl.The victim had contacted "Person A", who acted as the middleman, and the fentanyl was allegedly supplied by someone named Sajib Anas. Local Overdoses are on the rise -- know how to properly use Narcan to save lives By Chloe Marklay When Anas was arrested, agents found he had crystal meth, fentanyl, and black tar heroin.Anas has been charged with one count of possession and intent to distribute -- methamphetamine and fentanyl.He's scheduled to appear in federal court on Friday, October 14. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Police union survey reveals low morale at MPD and potential mass exodus Updated Jul 29, 2022 Crime & Courts CrimeStoppers Honolulu's Sgt. Chris Kim discusses two recent crimes Updated Sep 13, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect arrested on kidnapping charges in connection to Big Island teen who went missing | UPDATE Updated Sep 19, 2022 GMH Marketplace Man arrested for breaking terms and conditions of probation Updated Nov 15, 2021 Crime & Courts Derek Chauvin sentenced to 21 years in federal prison for depriving George Floyd of his civil rights Jul 6, 2022 Local Oahu businesses urged to take preventative actions amid spike in smash-and-grab burglaries Updated Jun 21, 2022 Recommended for you