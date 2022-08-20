Oahu man arrested for enticing 15-year-old girl for sex By Sunshine Kuhia Smith Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Aug 20, 2022 Aug 20, 2022 Updated 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) - An Oahu man is behind bars after attempting to contact a 15-year-old girl for sex.Police say the 37-year-old suspect used an 'electronic device' to contact the victim Friday evening. He was identified and arrested for the enticement of a minor shortly after midnight.Court documents show the man has several sex assault and indecent exposure charges, dating back to 2019 when he was seen masturbating at a Hilo playground.That same year, he was charged with fourth-degree sex assault after pulling down his shorts and pressing his penis on a restaurant's glass window directly in front of two sitting patrons. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Sunshine Kuhia Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Couple in decades old "KGB" photo lived under false identities in Kapolei Updated Aug 8, 2022 Crime & Courts Prosecutor declines charges against Ewa Beach game room shooting suspect Updated Apr 28, 2022 Local Waipahu woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing ex-boyfriend, new girlfriend Updated Jul 11, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect arrested for setting elderly man on fire in Chinatown | UPDATE Updated Apr 20, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect accused of chopping off man's hand in Waikiki sword attack pleads 'not guilty' Updated Aug 5, 2022 Crime & Courts 3 shot inside Ewa Beach game room, Honolulu police say | UPDATE Updated May 12, 2022 Recommended for you