Oahu man arrested for enticing 15-year-old girl for sex

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) - An Oahu man is behind bars after attempting to contact a 15-year-old girl for sex.

Police say the 37-year-old suspect used an 'electronic device' to contact the victim Friday evening. He was identified and arrested for the enticement of a minor shortly after midnight.

