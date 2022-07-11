 Skip to main content
Oahu man arrested for continuous sex assault of a child

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu man is facing jail time after being accused of continuously sexually assaulting a child.

James David Drane, 33, was arrested Sunday evening at the Honolulu Police Department's main station. He is charged with eight counts of sexual assault.

According to court documents, Drane began molesting a girl identified as "Z.C." in January 2016 and continued abusing her until May 2021. It is unclear the relationship between the suspect and victim.

Drane remains free after posting a $150,000 bond. He is scheduled in court later this week.

