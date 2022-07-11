Oahu man arrested for continuous sex assault of a child By Sunshine Kuhia Smith Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Jul 11, 2022 Jul 11, 2022 Updated 5 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu man is facing jail time after being accused of continuously sexually assaulting a child.James David Drane, 33, was arrested Sunday evening at the Honolulu Police Department's main station. He is charged with eight counts of sexual assault.According to court documents, Drane began molesting a girl identified as "Z.C." in January 2016 and continued abusing her until May 2021. It is unclear the relationship between the suspect and victim.Drane remains free after posting a $150,000 bond. He is scheduled in court later this week. Crime & Courts 3 former Big Island prison guards convicted of civil rights violations for beating inmate By KITV Web Staff Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags James David Drane Assault Criminal Law Crime Law Jail Oahu Suspect Victim Bond Sunshine Kuhia Smith Assignment Editor/Digital Producer Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Sunshine Kuhia Smith Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Waianae teacher accused of soliciting a minor for sex Updated Apr 4, 2022 Crime & Courts Weekend machete attack leaves Honolulu man fighting for his life Updated Nov 29, 2021 Top Stories Arson suspected in early-morning house fire in Waipahu | Update Updated Mar 2, 2022 Crime & Courts CrimeStoppers: HPD searching for Tashel Reinick for probation violation Updated Feb 7, 2022 Local Bouncer injured in overnight stabbing at Waikiki nightclub, suspect arrested Updated Jun 3, 2022 Local Elderly Oahu man loses $11K to cryptocurrency con artist Updated Jun 10, 2022 Recommended for you