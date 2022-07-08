 Skip to main content
Oahu man accused of beating parents with metal pipe

Police lights generic (new)
Courtesy: Michael Förtsch via Unsplash

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man is behind bars after allegedly attacking his own parents with a pipe, police said.

Honolulu Police (HPD) officers were called to an address on Hoawa Lane in Moiliili just before midnight.

Once on scene police said they found the injured couple and arrested their son on suspicion of assault, with the alleged weapon being a metal pipe.

Police have not identified the suspect nor have they identified the victims in this incident. It is unclear what led up to the attack.

The conditions of the victims is also unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.

