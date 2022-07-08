Oahu man accused of beating parents with metal pipe By KITV Web Staff Jul 8, 2022 Jul 8, 2022 Updated 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy: Michael Förtsch via Unsplash Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man is behind bars after allegedly attacking his own parents with a pipe, police said.Honolulu Police (HPD) officers were called to an address on Hoawa Lane in Moiliili just before midnight.Once on scene police said they found the injured couple and arrested their son on suspicion of assault, with the alleged weapon being a metal pipe.Police have not identified the suspect nor have they identified the victims in this incident. It is unclear what led up to the attack.The conditions of the victims is also unknown at this time.This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information. National Shinzo Abe, former Japanese prime minister, assassinated during campaign speech By Helen Regan, Junko Ogura and Tara John, CNN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Pipe Parents Honolulu Police Metal Weapon Suspect Oahu Honolulu Moiliili Crime More From KITV 4 Island News Business Many candidates say their campaign signs are being vandalized often Updated Jun 7, 2022 Crime & Courts 2 accused of fraud in applying for $5M in CARES Act loans Updated Jul 1, 2022 Crime & Courts Body found near tree on the Big Island now being investigated as homicide Updated Jun 7, 2022 Crime & Courts Former Kauai Police Department clerk indicted for felony computer fraud, theft Updated May 27, 2022 Crime & Courts Despite saving hundreds of sex trafficking victims yearly, Hawaii has few prosecutions Updated Jun 3, 2022 Crime & Courts Hawaii court affirms life sentences for convicted attempted murderer, accomplice Updated Jun 3, 2022 Recommended for you