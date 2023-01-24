Oahu jury recommends life without parole for convicted murderer Stephen Brown | UPDATE

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu jury is deciding whether Stephen Brown -- the man convicted of killing North Shore resident Telma Boinville -- should go to prison with or without the possibility of parole.
On Monday, the sentencing phase of Brown's trial began. During the hearing, the defense called on one witness, a psychiatrist who claims Brown does not pose a threat to society.
Dr. Martin Blinder says Brown does show signs of personality disorders that prevent him from empathizing with others. The prosecution used that argument to say Brown should be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
"It means that he has demonstrated a pervasive pattern of attention seeking, grandiosity, and violation for the rights of others," said Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell.
Blinder also argued in Brown's defense, saying data indicates convicts are much less likely to re-offend decades after their first crime. He says Brown would not be a danger if eventually allowed parole.
Brown's attorney added to the argument, saying the defendant has been convicted of stealing from his father, but he has no other history of violence.
"There's no other allegation of any other encounters with the police. There's no allegation of any other assaultive behavior. There's no other allegation of misbehavior," said defense attorney William Bagasol.
Jury deliberations on the sentencing decision began at 9:30 a.m. This story will be updated once a sentence has been determined.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.