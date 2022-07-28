Oahu jury find man guilty of manslaughter after 2017 DUI crash causes death of his passenger

HONOLULU (KITV4) - An Oahu jury found 29-year-old Puletua Wilson guilty of one count of manslaughter today, after a 2017 DUI incident that caused the death of his passenger Troy Kaho’oilihala.
On October 6, 2017, Wilson got behind the wheel of a Toyota sedan heavily intoxicated and drove southbound on Farrington Highway. Near Kea’au Homesteads Road in Makaha, Wilson veered off the road and hit a parked truck, sending his vehicle airborne before landing on the beach.
Kaho’oilihala, 21, was a passenger in Wilson’s sedan and was ejected from the car. He died at the scene.
“The Department is very pleased with the verdict and hopes that it brings some measure of closure to Troy Kaho‘oilihala’s family,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm. “Drinking and driving is a deadly combination and Wilson’s reckless behavior resulted in the death of a young man with a bright future ahead of him,” he continued. “Due to the severity of the offense and the need to deter future conduct, we will be asking the Court to sentence Wilson to the maximum prison term,” Alm said.
