Oahu jury find man guilty of manslaughter after 2017 DUI crash causes death of his passenger

Puletua Wilson

HONOLULU (KITV4) - An Oahu jury found 29-year-old Puletua Wilson guilty of one count of manslaughter today, after a 2017 DUI incident that caused the death of his passenger Troy Kaho’oilihala.

On October 6, 2017, Wilson got behind the wheel of a Toyota sedan heavily intoxicated and drove southbound on Farrington Highway. Near Kea’au Homesteads Road in Makaha, Wilson veered off the road and hit a parked truck, sending his vehicle airborne before landing on the beach.

