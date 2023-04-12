Oahu High School teacher arrested for sex assault By KITV Web Staff Apr 12, 2023 Apr 12, 2023 Updated 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A special education teacher at Castle High School was arrested Monday, Department of Education confirms.Sanoe Kalahiki, 44, was placed on leave after Honolulu Police arrested him Monday for fourth-degree sex assault.Kalahiki was released after posting $100 bail.He has been a DOE employee since 2017.A letter has also been sent to parents about the investigation: Download PDF No other details have been released at this time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Department Of Education Castle High School Special Education Teacher Sanoe Kalahiki Honolulu Police More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Man arrested for bringing a gun and drugs to Kaʻahumanu Hale courthouse Updated 1 hr ago Crime & Courts A timeline of the killings of four University of Idaho students Updated Nov 22, 2022 Top Stories Suspect in Waipahu murder makes first court appearance Updated Jun 3, 2022 News New interlock ignition law coming in 2023 to help first-time DUI offenders -- and protect the public Updated Dec 29, 2022 Crime & Courts Why was a murder suspect released after a multi-state manhunt? Updated Oct 26, 2022 Video Suspect arrested in connection with fire at Waikiki surfboard racks Updated Jun 21, 2022 Recommended for you