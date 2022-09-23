 Skip to main content
Oahu grand jury indicts Nevada man connected to 1972 Waikiki cold case killing

Tudor Chirila Jr.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Nevada man charged in connection with a 50-year-old cold case murder out of Waikiki was indicted by an Oahu grand jury on Friday.

Tudor Chirila, 77, was arrested in Reno, Nevada on Sept. 13 after DNA evidence linked him to the January 1971 murder of 19-year-old Nancy Anderson.

Nancy Anderson

Nancy Anderson, 19, was found dead by her roommate in their Waikiki apartment, located at 2222 Aloha Drive, on Jan. 7, 1972.
