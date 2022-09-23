Oahu grand jury indicts Nevada man connected to 1972 Waikiki cold case killing

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Nevada man charged in connection with a 50-year-old cold case murder out of Waikiki was indicted by an Oahu grand jury on Friday.
Tudor Chirila, 77, was arrested in Reno, Nevada on Sept. 13 after DNA evidence linked him to the January 1971 murder of 19-year-old Nancy Anderson.
Anderson was found dead by her roommate in their Waikiki apartment, located at 2222 Aloha Drive, on Jan. 7, 1972. Investigators say she had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
At the time of the incident, HPD homicide detectives could not develop any viable leads and the case went cold. That is until Sept. 12, 2022, when Chirila was identified by DNA evidence using the services of Parabon Nanolabs, investigators said.
Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm released a statement following Chirila’s indictment where he praised the Honolulu Police Department’s efforts to continue investigating the decades-old cold case.
“I thank the HPD detectives and DNA analysts assigned to this case for their diligence and professionalism. Their dogged persistence and use of new technologies has brought this formerly cold case closer to a resolution. I would also like to thank the experts at Parabon Nanolabs, whose expertise provided the lead that solved this case,” Alm said.
Chirila is being held in the Washoe County Jail without bail while he awaits extradition back to Hawaii. He is, however, fighting the extradition order, saying his constitutional rights were violated during his arrest.
Chirila once served as a deputy attorney general in Nevada and even ran for the Nevada Supreme Court.
The Anderson family released the following statement to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Department:
"As the family of Nancy Anderson, we’d like to thank the numerous dedicated law enforcement and other agencies who have worked diligent over the past half-century to solve her case.
Despite the many hurdles, we (Nancy’s nine siblings) never gave up hope that justice would be served. We always had strong faith that all things would be resolved in God’s time. Our family asks that you respect our privacy at this time.”
