Oahu businesswoman sentenced to two years for role in billion dollar lobbying scheme

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu businesswoman with international ties was sentenced in Hawaii Thursday to two years in federal prison for her role in facilitating an unregistered lobbying campaign for former President Trump's Administration and the U.S. Department of Justice. 

Nickie Mali Lum Davis, 47, of Honolulu, admitted that between March 2017 and January 2018, she and several other co-conspirators agreed to lobby President Trump, the Attorney General, and other high-level U.S. government officials to drop civil forfeiture proceedings and a criminal investigation into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a strategic investment and development company wholly owned by the government of Malaysia. 

