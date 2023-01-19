Oahu businesswoman sentenced to two years for role in billion dollar lobbying scheme

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu businesswoman with international ties was sentenced in Hawaii Thursday to two years in federal prison for her role in facilitating an unregistered lobbying campaign for former President Trump's Administration and the U.S. Department of Justice.
Nickie Mali Lum Davis, 47, of Honolulu, admitted that between March 2017 and January 2018, she and several other co-conspirators agreed to lobby President Trump, the Attorney General, and other high-level U.S. government officials to drop civil forfeiture proceedings and a criminal investigation into 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a strategic investment and development company wholly owned by the government of Malaysia.
1MDB was accused of embezzling billions of dollars.
Lum Davis was paid at least $3 million for her role in the scheme, which she agreed to forfeit as part of her plea agreement.
Her co-conspirators included Elliott Broidy, George Higginbotham, and Prakazrel “Pras” Michel. They, along with Lum Davis, were all paid millions of dollars by Low Taek Jho, aka Jho Low, an alleged architect of the 1MDB scheme.
Lum Davis and others also agreed to lobby the Administration and Justice Department on behalf of Low and a minister of the People’s Republic of China (PRC Minister A), to arrange for the removal and return of a dissident of the PRC living in the U.S.
Lum Davis and her co-conspirators concealed from the officials whom they lobbied that they were working on behalf of Low and PRC Minister A, and were being paid millions of dollars by Low with the expectation of tens of millions more in success fees.
