No looting reports made to Maui Police but Lahaina residents say the crime is happening

MAUI COUNTY, HAWAII (KITV4) - On top of trying to find shelter and food from the deadly fire, some Maui residents have run into another problem, looters.
Some told KITV4 many on West Maui are robbed left and right for supplies like food and clothing. They blame it on the lack of resources coming into Lahaina.
Coconut Caboose is one of the very few buildings that has survived the fires on Front Street in Lahaina. It is a restaurant and food truck business.
Owner, Jeremy Aganos said he lost his home and barely made it out alive, however he is thankful at least his business remains standing.
Aganos added it is "utter chaos" for everyone right now trying to find water, food, shelter and to make matters worse, Aganos said looters have attacked his business.
Coconut Caboose now has an active GoFundMe.
An Oregon resident called into KITV4 and reported their family member flew into Maui to donate water, food, household items and clothing. He was robbed at gunpoint shortly after his arrival.
Another Lahaina resident, Barrett Procell lost his home to the fire. He and his wife are now homeless and only wearing donated clothes. Procell wants people to know looters right now are not the enemies. They are in survival mode.
He asks officials to focus on reopening the road to bring in resources.
“When your children and are here starving after almost burning to death and the police won’t let people drive in to give you necessities, you may turn to desperate measures. It is unfortunate people are turning to looting right now, but it’s about helping them and not villainizing them,” said Procell.
He said some restaurants are charging $20 cash for a plate of food. Right now, most people do not have cash or access to accounts which may be contributing to this crime.
“If you weren’t one of the lucky ones who ran out with money in you purse, you are out here scrambling for food while some of these places are trying to make money. Some restaurants are giving out free food which is great but many are hurting the community by operating like that,” said Procell.
At a press conference on Maui, Governor Josh Green and Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said this is an issue they have been looking into with officers patrolling suspicious areas. They did not receive a report of looting.
“We have officers responding to where calls could’ve been. Not one victim was standing by and no report has been made. Could there have been cases like this and they’ve been reported properly, yes but as of now, we didn’t get those calls,” said Chief Pelletier.