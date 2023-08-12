 Skip to main content
No looting reports made to Maui Police but Lahaina residents say the crime is happening

  • Updated
MAUI COUNTY, HAWAII (KITV4) - On top of trying to find shelter and food from the deadly fire, some Maui residents have run into another problem, looters.

Some told KITV4 many on West Maui are robbed left and right for supplies like food and clothing. They blame it on the lack of resources coming into Lahaina.

A Kaiser mobile health vehicle will provide free first aid to Lahaina fire victims

