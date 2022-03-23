 Skip to main content
No charges filed against officers involved in deadly Kalihi shooting of machete-wielding man

  • Updated
  • 0
Kalihi police shooting justified

Honolulu County Prosecutor Steve Alm announced his office’s conclusion at a press conference Wednesday.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After months of investigation, the Honolulu County Prosecutors Office says a deadly August 2021 police shooting in Kalihi was justified.

After launching their own investigation, prosecutors say the shooting was justified and no charges will be filed.

The incident happened back on Aug. 11, 2021, at an apartment complex near Houghtailing Street and North School Street.

Police said the suspect, Elia Laeli, was wielding a machete and had attacked a man, severing that person’s finger. After officers were called to the scene, Laeli allegedly charged towards them. The officers opened fire, mortally wounding Laeli, who later died at the hospital.

After launching their own investigation, prosecutors say the shooting was justified and no charges will be filed.

KITV4’s Tom George is following this story. He’ll have more tonight at 6 p.m.

