No charges filed against officers involved in deadly Kalihi shooting of machete-wielding man

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 11
feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After months of investigation, the Honolulu County Prosecutors Office says a deadly August 2021 police shooting in Kalihi was justified.
Honolulu County Prosecutor Steve Alm announced his office’s conclusion at a press conference Wednesday.
The incident happened back on Aug. 11, 2021, at an apartment complex near Houghtailing Street and North School Street.
Police said the suspect, Elia Laeli, was wielding a machete and had attacked a man, severing that person’s finger. After officers were called to the scene, Laeli allegedly charged towards them. The officers opened fire, mortally wounding Laeli, who later died at the hospital.
After launching their own investigation, prosecutors say the shooting was justified and no charges will be filed.
