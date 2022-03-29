New law created in wake of Hawaii Supreme Court ruling that led to cases being thrown out

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Gov. David Ige has signed into law a bill that was created in response to the Hawaii Supreme Court ruling that resulted in the dismissal of more than one thousand cases in the past three months.
House Bill 1541 – now known as Act 2 – will allow the prosecuting attorneys to sign the criminal complaints, rather than requiring the victim or complainant.
In December 2021, the Hawaii Supreme Court ruled on a case from 2016, in which Corey Thompson was charged with abuse of a family or household member on the Big Island.
The high court said the criminal complaint was not signed by Thompson under oath or made by declaration, as required by statute, so the lower court was correct in dismissing the case without prejudice.
In February, the Office of the Public Defender asked the Court to throw out the case in which a teenager reported being sexually assaulted at Ala Moana Center, citing State v. Thompson. A judge denied that motion to have the case dismissed.
However, the Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney said the State v. Thompson ruling has led to the dismissal of more than 1,000 misdemeanor and petty misdemeanor cases on Oahu, and hundreds of cases on the neighbor islands.
Misdemeanors include crimes such as fourth-degree sex assault, drunk driving, theft of less than $750, second-degree terroristic threatening, and third-degree assault.
“Requiring the signature of the victim on a criminal complaint can lead to them re-experiencing the trauma of their ordeal, especially in domestic violence and sex assault cases,” said Honolulu prosecuting attorney Steve Alm. “This new law would spare victims from reliving that experience and allow us to do our jobs in an orderly and predictable manner.”
