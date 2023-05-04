New details, sketch released of suspect in attempted kidnapping in Kaneohe

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Police have released new details and a sketch of the suspect wanted in connection to an attempted kidnapping in Kaneohe on Wednesday.
Heeia Elementary School Principal Danny Garcia sent a letter home to parents about the alleged incident. According to Garcia, a student was walking to school on Alaloa Street when a man drove up and attempted to lure her into his car.
A parent who was nearby saw what was happening and immediately intervened, at which point the suspected kidnapper drove off.
According to Honolulu Police, the suspect is an Asian man in his 50s with a medium build and a tan complexion. He had gray short or shaved hair. He was wearing a gray T-shirt and tan short. Investigators say he was driving a gold sedan.
If you recognize the man in the sketch or if you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.