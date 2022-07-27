New details revealed in grisly H-3 Freeway stabbing as accused killer appears in court

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Marine accused of stabbing his ex-wife to death along the H-3 Freeway last week made his first appearance in court on Wednesday.
Bryant Tejeda-Castillo, a 29-year-old active-duty Marine, is facing a charge of second-degree murder following the alleged attack.
New court documents filed Wednesday offer new details on the incident. According to the documents, Tejeda-Castillo's estranged wife, 27-year-old Dana Alotaibi, called 911 screaming for help and told emergency dispatch that she was dying.
Multiple witnesses reported seeing Tejeda-Castillo arguing with Alotaibi on the side of the road. Soon after, witnesses said Tejada-Castillo slit Alotaibi's neck with a two-inch blade pocket knife and stabbed her multiple times in the face and neck and head.
Then, one witness claims to have seen Tejeda-Castillo use the same knife to stab himself in the neck and wrist area, and allegedly heard him say, "I'm trying. It's not working." before running into the nearby brush where police found him.
Tejeda-Castillo is being held at Oahu Community Correctional Center on $1-million bail. His next court appearance is set for Friday, July 29.
KITV4's A'ali'i Dukelow is following this story and will have more tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.