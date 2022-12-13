New details released in Waikiki stabbing reveal brutal group violence By KITV Web Staff Dec 13, 2022 Dec 13, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Newly filed court documents have been released in the stabbing death of 21-year-old Tony Taki.According to the filing, was part of a large group of people which was attacked by another group in the early morning hours on December 6, 2022 near a bus stop on Kuhio Avenue. Crime & Courts Suspect in deadly Waikiki beating appears in court By KITV Web Staff Three men chased Taki, including the 18-year-old alleged murder suspect, Lionel Winebush. Winebush allegedly stabbed Taki, and took off. A witness at the time alleges Winebush said, "He [Taki] is good now." Taki ran again, but was chased down and beaten with a bat by another suspect.He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died. The medical examiner confirmed Taki died of a stab wound to his torso.Winebush is being held on half a million dollars bail. His next court appearance will be Wednesday, December 13, 2022. A total of five suspects, including Winebush, were involved in the attack. The investigation is ongoing. Read more below: Download PDF Crime & Courts Many residents believe Waikiki is the new hot spot for violent crimes By Shanila Kabir Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News News Police looking for thief responsible for stealing a check worth thousands Updated Sep 23, 2022 Crime & Courts CrimeStoppers: Asking public's help regarding coin theft in Puna Dec 10, 2021 Crime & Courts Discovery of rainbow fentanyl pills prompts warning from Big Island police Updated Oct 13, 2022 Business Hawaii Loa Ridge home, site of grisly murder investigation, for sale Updated Sep 9, 2022 Crime & Courts Kapolei man, 66, accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old granddaughter Updated Sep 16, 2022 Crime & Courts Medical Examiner reveals causes of death in Waialua murder-suicide Updated Mar 3, 2022 Recommended for you