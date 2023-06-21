New details released in shooting investigation that left Maili teen in critical condition

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police released new details in the investigation into the weekend shooting in Maili that left a 17-year-old girl in critical condition. The case has now been classified as a first-degree murder investigation.
According to HPD, officers initially responded to the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center around 11:05 p.m. on a report of a young woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Richianna DeGuzman.
HPD says witnesses told them DeGuzman was hanging out with a small group of friends on Maliona Street, near Maili Elementary School, when they heard gunshots. Those witnesses said they saw several people firing guns in different directions outside of a gray Toyota 4-Runner that was parked about 200 feet away from DeGuzman’s group.
One of the men was then seen aiming and firing several shots at DeGuzman’s group. DeGuzman’s group got into their car and drove off, when they learned that DeGuzman has been hit. They then took her to the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center and she was later taken to The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu where she remains in critical condition.
Investigators say they soon were able to identify and locate the suspects’ vehicle. Evidence from the scene, including bullet casings, has been found and processed. A motive for the shooting still has not been determined.
Witnesses described the shooter as a local male in his 20s or 30s. He was wearing all-black clothing on the night of the incident. HPD says he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts, or the whereabouts of any of the other individuals inside the 4-Runner, is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers immediately.
Investigators say they have identified the owners of the 4-Runner and that they are not suspects in this case. Police also say the 4-Runner was not stolen.