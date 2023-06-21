 Skip to main content
New details released in shooting investigation that left Maili teen in critical condition

  • Updated
Maili shooting 6/17
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police released new details in the investigation into the weekend shooting in Maili that left a 17-year-old girl in critical condition. The case has now been classified as a first-degree murder investigation.

According to HPD, officers initially responded to the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center around 11:05 p.m. on a report of a young woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Richianna DeGuzman.

An error occurred