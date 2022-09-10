 Skip to main content
Neighbors concerned about Wilson Street Walkway after sex assault at the location

Wilson Street Walkway

HONOLULU (KITV)- A sexual assault in Kalihi has residents on edge. No arrests have been made in the case. Residents are now calling for better safety measures along the walkway where it happened.

"It's pitch black over there. I can't see nothing," said a local neighbor who wishes to be named Jo Jo who lives near the Wilson Street Walkway. The Walkway that leads from LikeLike Highway to Wilson Street is leaving local residents with fear and dread, following the recent sexual assault of an 19-year-old woman by two men along its route.

Reporter/MMJ

Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.

